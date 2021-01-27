New Winchester Handgun Ammo Ready for Defense
Primed for 2021, Winchester recently unveiled a large batch of new ammunition offerings for the New Year. Included in the three-day release was a new line of defensive handgun loads in its USA Ready family — USA Ready Defense.
Released in 2019, Winchester USA Ready was designed for the everyday shooter as a versatile range, training and competition round. Using select grades of ammunition and components to maximize shot-to-shot consistency, the lineup launched with seven handgun and rifle loads in popular calibers, adding 6.8 SPC this year.
Also released in 2019, Winchester introduced Ranger One designed specifically for law enforcement. A bonded jacketed hollow point, unique to Ranger One was a blue rigid polymer insert seated in the hollow point engineered to prevent cavity obstructions, direct fluid and aid in bullet expansion. While Ranger One is still currently only available as a 147-grain 9mm load, Winchester has applied and expanded the concept for the civilian market with its new USA Ready Defense.
Available in 124-grain 9mm +P, 170-grain .40 S&W and 200-grain .45 ACP loads, USA Ready Defense features Winchester’s “Hex-Vent” technology, referring to the now-red polymer insert inside the bonded jacketed hollow point rounds. When entering a barrier, the insert is designed to force bullet expansion before separating from the projectile within the first few inches of penetration, allowing the bullet to continue penetrating to a consistent, FBI-standard 12” while maintaining 95% weight retention.
The ideal combination of stopping power, penetration and reliable expansion, USA Ready Defense delivers impressive muzzle velocity and energy for self-defense rounds out of common carry gun barrel lengths. Notably, the 9mm load is advertised as having a muzzle velocity of 1,200 fps with 396 ft-lbs.
While pricing has not yet been made available, we expect the 20-round boxes of USA Ready Defense to fall in line with Winchester’s existing Silvertip and Defender lines, between $15.99–25.99.
For more info: winchester.com