New Winchester Handgun Ammo Ready for Defense

Primed for 2021, Winchester recently unveiled a large batch of new ammunition offerings for the New Year. Included in the three-day release was a new line of defensive handgun loads in its USA Ready family — USA Ready Defense.

Released in 2019, Winchester USA Ready was designed for the everyday shooter as a versatile range, training and competition round. Using select grades of ammunition and components to maximize shot-to-shot consistency, the lineup launched with seven handgun and rifle loads in popular calibers, adding 6.8 SPC this year.