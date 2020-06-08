The Olamic Allure
Olamic Cutlery has a rock solid base that keeps coming back for more, so what’s the allure? Easy question. When you can buy a rock solid semi-custom as good as a custom in a one-off finish, why wouldn’t you? The variations are staggering, from dark tactical and understated good taste to a wide array of razzle dazzle. The Olamic customer’s only challenge is making a selection, plus they offer customers the ability to “build their own.”
We asked Eugene to tell us about his customer base. “The diversity of our customers surprised me, actually. There is definitely no single type, and Olamic owners can be found all over the world, in all walks of life,” Solomonik explains. “It makes sense, too, since if we were to call it ‘weapons collecting’ then that goes back in human history. Most major museums usually have an armory section. I see people who are hardcore knife collectors and want something different, younger EDC community guys who maybe don’t have a ton of knives but love carrying/using them, those who want a high end truly bespoke item, those who are in the ‘buy it for life’ mindset, and who just want one of something, but the best version of it — the list goes on.
“Our customers like the balance of performance and customizability packaged in comfortable timeless designs,” Eugene adds. “And of course the myriad of our unique finishes/executions, material choices and blade shape options. What seals the deal is they can attain this quickly while being involved in the process.”
We get the impression from Eugene these design dynamos are having way too much fun at their job, but that happens when you can please so many different types of customers with such a dazzling array of options. Think of it as a candy store for adults. The artisans at Olamic Cutlery make some mighty fine knives.
For more info: www.olamiccutlery.com, [email protected], [email protected]
