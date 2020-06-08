Creative Perfection

Eugene Solomonik is living the American dream. What does he enjoy most? “Being able to exercise both aesthetic and functional creativity on a daily basis while offering a tangible product to people who can truly appreciate it for generations to come,” the knifemaker tells Handgunner. “There is something very cool about an item that many consider art yet it also has a pure function. On top of that there is a deep historical significance to the ‘concept of the blade’ both in the context of it being man’s oldest tool and the effect it has had as a weapon.”

Job one at Olamic is to make a sturdy, durable and long lasting knife. “Olamic means ‘something that lasts through eternity,’ thus the infinity symbol logo,” Solomonik informs. “Our folding knives are semi-handmade in our small Visalia, California shop, one at a time.” The company is small (3–5 employees) and you’d be hard-pressed to guess all of their knives are not full-blown customs.

“As of today we have three main lines: handmade Damascus fixed blades from Russia, semi-custom folders of frame-lock design and full custom folders with liner-locks, no CNC. The fixed-blades are generally traditional hunting knife designs, both full tang and hidden tang. Part of the line are higher end, more modern/experimental designs, with very fancy steels. The folders are all in the technically tactical or EDC categories, mostly flippers, or have multiple opening methods. We try to add one to two folder models per year. Keyword: Try.

“For the fixed-blades we have about six recurring models and then hundreds of one-offs or limited batches,” Eugene continues. “We make semi-custom folders that follow our ‘never the same’ mantra, which means that first we engineer a solid platform of a knife while sticking to the basics — comfort, performance, deployment, etc. — and then we have literally millions of ways to finish one. Most folders at launch are offered in multiple blade shapes as well.

“The Wayfarer 247 introduced in 2016 has been our most popular model,” Somolonik lends. “It’s a very robust, comfortable, all-around EDC frame-lock with a timeless appeal, infinite build variants, four blade shapes, and enough — but not too many — features. Its main features include things like caged bearings with a thrust washer, a floating backspacer and an internal stop pin. But the main feature is that it is very comfortable in-hand.” Other popular models include the Whippersnapper, Busker, Swish, Rainmaker and the recently introduced Soloist.

Olamic blows through a ton of Titanium, the main component used in their handle frames. For steel they use a variety of upscale exotics. “We started with Elmax on the early Swish,” Eugene notes, “then moved pretty much entirely to M390 for the Busker, Rainmaker and Soloist lines. Now we’re using CPM 20CV for the Whippersnapper and will continue with it. These days I am incredibly impressed with this 20CV, it heat treats well, and is very fine and consistent.”