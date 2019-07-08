Pistol Accessories

OT Defense is a small veteran-owned start-up offering kits so you can stipple your own gun. It’s a fun, simple way to add some serious “grip” to your polymer pistol frame, customizing it at the same time. This is their “fancy” kit, coming with everything you would ever need, including practice panels. It’s made in the USA and contains every single tip they make! I say, start big and end big! Share the cost with some buddies and everyone can give it a try — $192.99 with a 30-watt burner. There are lower priced starter kits too if you don’t want to share.



www.otdefense.com