Plan To Practice On A Plane

Hey, um … uh … you’re talkin’ about a wood plane in a, um, you know, uh, like a gun magazine, you know?” Yup, and for a number of very good reasons. We like to encourage you to get your hands dirty and work on your own guns. In this very column I’ve covered lots of fun “do it yourself” gunsmithing and simple gun fix projects. Heck, we’re even doing another DIY Gunsmithing Special Edition as we speak.

But I’ve also had a few of you reach out when you sort of “got into trouble” on a gun project. I helped you through some rocky spots involving sight adjustments using a cold chisel, one propane torch “situation” as he called it, two “But I only looked away for a second” Dremel adventures and one belt sander incident I still have bad dreams about. So I thought I’d show you a good way to get some good tool skills practice — without risking one of your “future project guns.”

Enter the unassuming junk store wood plane. The 1930s-1970s were the heyday of the whole “Real men do it themselves!” period and you couldn’t pick up a Mechanics Illustrated without seeing smiling, pipe-smoking, hat-wearing “dads” working in the “home shop” or garage. “Handy household projects” got made, and millions of Americans bought wood planes and other tools from the likes of Sears, Montgomery Wards or various “wish books” they wistfully studied. I miss those days, in all honesty.

The upside about this is there are zillions of these old planes rusting away, for sale in antique stores and garage sales. The slick thing about them is they’re all sort of like guns. They have wood or plastic “stocks,” steel, brass, nickel and even some chrome pieces, threaded bits, flat and round parts and most of the pieces are carefully fitted and machined to work together. Hey, that sounds like a gun to me.