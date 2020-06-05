Plan To Practice On A Plane

And The Idea Is?
Even cheaper, older models are usually well made, come apart easily and you can “fix” most broken parts. If you keep your wits about you — and document it with your phone’s camera — you can detail strip even a complicated hand plane. Just like a gun.
You can practice refinishing wood, polishing metal, silver-soldering, brazing, maybe even a bit of welding, cleaning up threads, tweaking, timing and adjusting — then put it all back together. The really good thing is if you really, really mess things up you’re only out the $20 you spent on a rusty plane — and you still got to practice. But if you do well, then you have a very cool tool you restored. You can use it in your own shop, give it as a gift, or — be still my heart — sell it to buy gun stuff.
The plane in the pics is an old Craftsman I paid $15 for. It was a bit rusty but not too bad, and the blade’s edge was in terrible shape. The various threaded parts needed cleaning up and the sole (or bottom) was nicked and rusty but I could tell it’d freshen-up. Overall, a good project plane.