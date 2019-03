The only tool I've ever needed...

...for working on my Glock is a 3/32" pin punch. Except, that is, when I am changing the sights. Then a smallish hex drive is super handy. Of course, a small Allen wrench is handy, too, for the installation of aftermarket sights. Actually, one more: I usually grab a flat blade screwdriver for dealing with the slide-lock spring. Okay, so four separate tools.



Somebody at Real Avid who works with Glocks decided to make my life easier by putting all four tools together. Well, maybe they weren't actually thinking of me, but of the myriad Glock owners out there who like to field strip these guns.