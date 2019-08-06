An Old Friend

Soon it was time to switch to my favorite 1911 chambering, namely the .38 Super. Here came Green Dot again with the best results. I used a classic Colt Commander in .38 Super I bought back in 1968. I had Bill Wilson install one of his barrels on it and then had the rear sight replaced with an adjustable MMC sight. Now I had something. With the 115-gr. RN bullet over 5.0 grains of Green Dot, the muzzle velocity is right at 1,160 fps and groups right at 1".



All of these bullets are designed for use in semi-automatic pistols, however the 230-gr. .45 bullet over 5.5 grains of Sport Pistol does right at 800 fps from a 4" S&W Model 1955 “perfect packin’ pistol” when loaded in .45 ACP brass and used with full moon clips.



All of these loads were assembled with one extra step, namely the use of the Lee Factory Crimp Die. This takes the place of the regular taper crimp die included with most die sets and not only helps to assure the loaded cartridge will chamber easily but also ensures bullets will not be pushed back into the case. I also use the Lee .45 Carbide Minimum Sizing Die to aid in increasing bullet-to-case friction.



So, are these Syntech just a pretty face or the real deal? Well, if you ask me I believe these colorful bullets are here to stay.



For more info: http://www.federalpremium.com/



