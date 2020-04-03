Enter To Win Bond Arms Rowdy Pistol Prize Package!

rw minis 1911

Written By Roy Huntington
2020
1

I’ve handled real 1911s worth $40,000 and readily admit this tiny pretend 1911 generated just about the same amount of interest when I showed it around. No fooling. “It’s so cute!” or “Geez, it acts like the real thing!” were common comments. “Can I have it?” too, but “no” was the proper answer. This tiny gun takes down like a real 1911, the safety goes on, the hammer falls when you pull the trigger, the grip safety works and the mag comes out — and even has teeny-tiny brass pretend cartridges.

There’s a metal display stand supplied, and the entire package is of remarkably high quality. The “real” cartridge in the photo is a .45 ACP and showcases the 3.75″ size. Weighing in at a feathery 0.9 oz, and being honest 1/3 scale size, this looks like a toy, but keep it away from small kids. There’s just too many tiny parts, easy to lose and swallow. Mine now lives on my desk and is pretty much a constant distraction.

RW Minis also makes a broad line of equally cool “other” mini models. There’s a sort of Barrett-looking .50 rifle, several AR variants, a couple of AKs, two bolt-action precision rifles and even a nifty Dragunov Sniper mini! Most are in the $39 to $45 range. They also offer a line of accessories like spare mini-cartridges, mini-scopes and even a tiny “pocket holster” for the 1911. All of this stuff generates an instant “Must-Have-One!” gut feeling, and at the price point, it’s not painful to spend the few bucks to have the fun. Ph: (262) 689-7008

www.rwminis.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner May/June 2020 Issue Now!

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner May/June 2020 Issue Now!

2020
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

rw minis 1911
I’ve handled real 1911s worth $40,000 and readily admit this tiny pretend 1911 generated just about the same amount of interest when I showed it around.
Read Full Article
Guns, Ammo &...
It’s never been clear why so many people who panicked over the spread of COVID-19 — aka coronavirus — rushed to grocery stores to buy all the paper...
Read Full Article
Survival Kit...
If you ask Google for survival kit content lists, it’ll come up with well over 80 million hits. Most of the lists are nearly identical. Almost all of them...
Read Full Article