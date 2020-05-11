SCCY's CPX1 & CPX2 Red Dot Models

Some Details
The red dot gun is my third SCCY, so you know I must like them. It’s a SCCY Blue CPX-2 9mm. The barrel on these are 3" long, machined from bar stock, with seven lands and grooves having a right-hand twist. The receiver is made from 7075-T6 aircraft grade, heat-treated aluminum alloy. The slide is stainless steel with a Black Nitride finish. The top of the slide is machined nicely for the Crimson Trace Red Dot sight.
The SCCY Frame is made from Zytel polymer with an integral recoil cushion on the back strap. The 3-dot sight system is totally visible through the Red Dot sight, which is an advantage. SCCYs are DA only, with an internal hammer and an inertial firing pin, protecting against discharge if accidentally dropped. The trigger is designed to have a consistent 9-lb. trigger pull. The one I’m running with the Red Dot sight is averaging 8 lbs. 1 oz. It was heavier initially, but 30 or 40 dry-fires plus my time at the range smoothed it right out. The 10-round magazines have two choices for a baseplate, either flat or extended for a pinky finger.
I sold SCCYs in my gun store long before I ever shot one myself. Our market consisted mostly of new concealed carry clients where the single-stack nines ruled. But the SCCY held its own because of price and capacity. I’m not sure why I went so long without taking them seriously, but two things about the SCCYs got my attention. The first was a wealthy client who had considerable gun knowledge and could have afforded anything — but bought a SCCY for his everyday carry gun.
He gave me three reasons why he chose the SCCY — the size, the fact it held 11 rounds and the DA trigger. I tried the trigger and didn’t like it, but in those days I almost always carried a 1911 Commander with a smooth 4-lb. single-action trigger.