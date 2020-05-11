Enter To Win Taurus G3 Pistol Prize Package!

SCCY's CPX1 & CPX2 Red Dot Models

Affordable, Reliable And Optic-Equipped
Written By David Freeman
Mastering the SCCY’s double-action only trigger takes practice. When you learn to
work it properly, the SCCY and red dot sight will reward you with amazingly accurate results.

I was already a SCCY fan before getting one mounted with a Crimson Trace CTS-1500 Red Dot. Joe Roebuck of SCCY was a Mechanical Design Engineer with over 40 years of experience as a tool and die maker. Watching state after state enact concealed carry legislation, he envisioned a demand for a safe, simple to use and affordable firearm. Using his skills and experience Joe designed one. He started his company in 2003 to sell the CPX line of handguns. Joe Roebuck’s vision was to build a high-quality firearm as good as or better than other brand name products — without costing a fortune.

SCCY’s Daytona Beach factory, just a half a mile from the Daytona 500 Speedway, contains state-of-the-art CNC machining centers using custom tooling and programs designed by Joe Roebuck. All major metal components are manufactured right there in SCCY’s facility. The guns are 100 percent American made and backed by a perpetual warranty. SCCY has sold over 500,000 guns in four different models. Two 9mms, one with an external safety and one without, and two .380’s, one with the external safety and one without. Each of those models is also offered with a Crimson Trace Red Dot sight.

The small size of the SCCY with a red dot makes concealed carry easy.

Some Details

The red dot gun is my third SCCY, so you know I must like them. It’s a SCCY Blue CPX-2 9mm. The barrel on these are 3" long, machined from bar stock, with seven lands and grooves having a right-hand twist. The receiver is made from 7075-T6 aircraft grade, heat-treated aluminum alloy. The slide is stainless steel with a Black Nitride finish. The top of the slide is machined nicely for the Crimson Trace Red Dot sight.

The SCCY Frame is made from Zytel polymer with an integral recoil cushion on the back strap. The 3-dot sight system is totally visible through the Red Dot sight, which is an advantage. SCCYs are DA only, with an internal hammer and an inertial firing pin, protecting against discharge if accidentally dropped. The trigger is designed to have a consistent 9-lb. trigger pull. The one I’m running with the Red Dot sight is averaging 8 lbs. 1 oz. It was heavier initially, but 30 or 40 dry-fires plus my time at the range smoothed it right out. The 10-round magazines have two choices for a baseplate, either flat or extended for a pinky finger.

I sold SCCYs in my gun store long before I ever shot one myself. Our market consisted mostly of new concealed carry clients where the single-stack nines ruled. But the SCCY held its own because of price and capacity. I’m not sure why I went so long without taking them seriously, but two things about the SCCYs got my attention. The first was a wealthy client who had considerable gun knowledge and could have afforded anything — but bought a SCCY for his everyday carry gun.

He gave me three reasons why he chose the SCCY — the size, the fact it held 11 rounds and the DA trigger. I tried the trigger and didn’t like it, but in those days I almost always carried a 1911 Commander with a smooth 4-lb. single-action trigger.

Breaking down a SCCY for cleaning is simple. A small screwdriver to pry the
take down pin helps but isn’t necessary.

A New Understanding

The second time the SCCY caught my attention was when I passed by a display table at an NRA Expo and saw SCCYs in a multitude of colors and camo patterns. I couldn’t help but stop and take all the color in. Working the booth that day was Scott McGregor, SCCY’s National Sales Manager and a friend and former team member at FMG Publications. Scott arranged for me to get my hands on a couple of test guns. When they arrived I began to appreciate Joe Roebuck’s vision. It’s funny how things tumble into place sometimes to open a whole new channel of understanding.

I’d been shooting a Ruger GP100 and challenging myself to become good at shooting it DA instead of cocking for each shot. With practice, I was improving. When I started shooting the SCCYs, the GP100 practice paid off and I shot them well without being put off by the DAO trigger. SCCY’s reason for selling them that way matched the reasoning of Ruger, S&W, Kimber and others who sell DAO revolvers with no exposed hammer — they’re safer. With practice they can be just as accurate and they have the advantage of preventing accidental discharges by virtue of a trigger pull insisting you intend to shoot.

The Red Dot assists in defense by making it very easy to point the gun where it needs to be while you’re working the trigger. A couple of small Allen wrenches for adjusting the sight were also included. Before leaving for the range, I put a laser bore sight in the barrel to give me an aiming point and adjusted the Crimson Trace Red Dot so it was right on top of the dot from the laser bore sight. This super-imposed it over the fixed front sight visible through the transparent red dot. Game-on.

David likes blue SCCYs, green ones and Camo ones too. SCCY has also announced
availability of 9mm models and .380 models with red dot sights.

Shooting Discoveries

I shot mostly defensive ammo in the SCCY — Inceptor 65-gr. ARX, Federal Premium 115-gr. Train & Defend JHP and Speer Gold Dot 124-gr. JHP. I also added half a box of Armscor 124-gr. FMJ. All of it fed and ejected well, putting the holes within a 6" circle from 10 yards away. That’s my personal goal for a defensive gun. The Red Dot helped me do this consistently, though at first the rounds were impacting low. I remembered a picture I saw on the SCCY website in which the red dot was slightly above the fixed sight. I adjusted the dot on my pistol to match what was in the photo and proceeded to shoot two magazines of Speer Gold Dot at one target. Some of those rounds created a ragged hole in the center of the target. All 20 rounds impacted very nicely near the center.

The Crimson Trace Red Dot sight uses an intelligent on/off system, preserving the battery life. It ships with a plastic cover so the light won’t turn on while the gun is not being used. When you carry the gun in a holster or pocket without the cover, the intelligent system keeps the light off. When you draw the gun, the light turns on.

If I draw and point with my natural point of aim and I’m using a mag with the pinky extension, the red dot is out of sight at the top of the reticle, making me adjust my grip. If I put my pinky finger under the grip, regardless of which magazine extension, the red dot naturally aligns with the fixed sight. It’s simply a matter of figuring this out for your own style.

Fixed sights on the SCCY are plainly visible through the red dot sight.

David Likes ’Em

I’m fine with carrying a SCCY for self-defense and recommending it for others. The SCCY with the Red Dot sight carries easily in a Bianchi Foldaway Belt Slide 101-16 holster. It also fits in several of the leather holsters I have custom made for SIG or S&W double-stack handguns.

I’ve not experienced any mechanical issues with the three SCCYs I have, nor did any of my gun store customers report any issues. Just looking at the gun, it appears solid and well made. The takedown for cleaning is very simple, just refer to the clear instructions. There’s really not much to go wrong.

There are people who can buy a custom gun costing thousands of dollars without batting an eye. There are also people for whom $250 is a stretch. SCCY pistols will work fine for people in either group. I sure like them.

For more info:

www.sccy.com

