SofHold American Patriot Gun Magnet

Written By Tom McHale
2020
17

Do you do anything unusual like sit at a desk, drive a car, or sleep in a bed? If so, check out this magnetic holster from SofHold. It’s a magnetic disk slightly larger than a silver dollar and covered in leather. Mount this to a surface of your choice — under a desk, nightstand, or car dashboard — and it will hold your handgun in place. No matter how much hoplophobes fret about undetectable “plastic guns,” the barrel and slide are always made of steel, so this approach works.

The embedded magnetic disk packs 50 lbs. of pulling force, so unless you carry a Hakim battle rifle, it should secure any pistol you can shoot. Be aware this is not a safety device — if young ones or guests are in the area, secure your gun under lock and key.

For more info: www.sofhold.com

2020
17

