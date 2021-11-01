Spotlight New Gear
Pro Model 1911
D&L Sports
D&L Sports Pro Model 1911 pistols continue to lead the way with state of the art innovations and old world craftsmanship in each firearm. The Pro Model is offered in .45 ACP. MSRP: Starting at $2,600. For more info: (928) 636-1726, DLSports.com
040 Onset
Buck Knives
The 040 Onset from Buck Knives is a framelock knife for everyday carry. Its 33/8″ drop-point, flat-grind blade is made of CPM S45VN steel, Bos heat-treated with a Rockwell hardness of 59-61. The Onset has a smooth ball bearing flipper, black textured G10 handle and a removable stonewash finish belt clip. MSRP: $180. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com
Diamondback Sidekick
Diamondback Firearms
Diamondback Firearms introduces the Diamondback Sidekick, a single- and double-action rim-fire revolver with a swing out, interchangeable cylinder. With an OAL of 9.875″ and weighing 32.5 oz., the Sidekick is chambered in 22LR with a 9-shot cylinder. It comes with an additional 9-shot cylinder chambered in 22Mag. Buyers will enjoy a firearm that’s great for self-defense with manageable recoil, hunting small game, pest control, as well as target practice. MSRP: $320. For more info: (321) 305-5995, DiamondbackFirearms.com
S300
Amend2 Magazines
The Amend2 S300 is a hybrid grip module that allows the user to utilize their SIG SAUER P320 Slides and Fire control units, but with P365 magazines. This means in minutes, you can swap a full-size carry gun for a sub-compact carry gun, and swap back whenever needed. This is possible through the modularity of the SIG SAUER P320 platform. Constructed of high-strength polymer, the S300 includes a proprietary magazine release and can be used with 10-, 12- and 15-round P365 magazines. It accepts full-size and compact P320 slides, as well as sub-compact P320 slides with the addition of a threaded barrel and comp. MSRP: $59.99. For more info: (208) 557-8734, Amend2Mags.com
Base Guard Bullet
Northern Precision
The Base Guard Bullet from Northern Precision can be fired nearly as fast as a jacketed one, without fouling the bore. In fact, it helps clean the bore on every shot by scraping out previous fouling! The Base Guard design features a lead bullet with a bore-cleaning disk attached firmly to the base by means of a perfectly centered rivet, formed from the bullet material itself. Available in both .429 and .458 cal. MSRP: Starting at $20 for 50 bullets. For more info: (315) 955-8679, NPCustomBullets.com
ATACS Sport Earbuds
Walker’s
Walker’s ATACS Sport Earbuds includes the latest in sound suppression/enhancement technology and operational control. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity pairs the earbuds to your phone via the Walker’s LINK 2.0 app, providing remote control of the listening mode settings as well as auto shutoff times, volume control, battery level, ambient mute and social media links. The new ATACS Sport Earbuds come with three different-size foam ear tips and a USB-C charging cable to deliver up to 7.5 hours of battery life per charge. MSRP: From $89.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WalkersGameear.com
G2 Series Backer
N8 Tactical
N8 Tactical announces the next generation in EDC holster technology with the G2 Series Backer. This second-generation series of holsters combines three layers: 1) black leather ergonomically contoured for a no-pinch fit and support for the handgun; 2) moisture-proof neoprene, prevents sweat and body oils as well as uncomfortable pressure points; and 3) a perforated suede material positioned next to the skin or clothing to reduce chaffing and prevent uncomfortable bunching and pulling. MSRP: Starting at $44.95. For more info: (888) 732-5011, n8tactical.com
Range Boss
Cold Steel
The Range Boss knife from Cold Steel was designed to be a true general-purpose folder; it’s thin and light enough to carry in a pocket, waistband or jacket, yet sized for any task. The 4″ blade is constructed of 4034SS steel, with a flat-ground profile. Its clip point makes it suitable for a broad range of cutting jobs, including field dressing and utility work. The blade also features a stonewashed finish for a sharp look and reduced glare. A thumb-assist stud makes one-hand easy. The folded blade and Tri-Ad locking system is housed in a 5.25″ Zy-Ex handle. Available in black or OD Green, this glass-reinforced nylon handle material includes a tactile stippling pattern and jimping along the spine to ensure a positive grip. An ambidextrous pocket clip is included. MSRP: $51.99. For more info: (877) 269-8490, coldsteel.com
LCP MAX
Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Chambered in .380 Auto, the Ruger LCP MAX fits 11 rounds into the same footprint as the LCP II, and its 12-round accessory magazine slightly extends the grip length while increasing capacity. At less than 1″ wide and weighing less than 11 oz., the LCP MAX is smaller than every micro-compact 9mm pistol currently available. It’s fitted with a tritium front sight with white outline to quickly acquire and easily align with the u-notch rear sight. The LCP MAX ships with one 10-round magazine; a finger grip extension floorplate; pocket holster; and magazine loader. MSRP: $449. For more info: (336) 949-5200, Ruger.com
Rebel Inside The Waistband
Versacarry
The Rebel Inside The Waistband (IWB) holster from Versacarry is an optics-compatible holster specifically produced for the Springfield Armory Hellcat and the SIG SAUER P365 pistols (3.1″ barrel). It has a raised protective backing with closed-cell padding to give users added comfort for all-day carry. To securely hold the firearm in place, the Rebel IWB utilizes a custom-molded polymer front. Two secured belt clips keep the holster in place and the forward cant allows for quick and accurate draws. The Rebel IWB also has adjustable draw tension. MSRP: $69.99. For more info: (979) 778-2000, Versacarry.com
GripFix Hump Eliminator
OT Defense
You can now fix the GLOCK issue, that is, the way it naturally points towards the sky, with the GripFix Hump Eliminator. With GripFix, you can fix the GLOCK “hump,” stipple the finished product and leave holes in the back of the frame to allow water and dirt to fall out the base. You can either reshape and glue and/or melt the removed portion back into place, or use one of OT Defense’s Flat Backstraps (sold separately). MSRP: $79.99. For more info: (541) 566-6908, store.OTDefense.com
Kova
CRKT
The Kova is a classic knife with a tough edge. The name is of Finnish origin; it means tough, hard or demanding a lot of effort to endure. The Kova has an OAL of 8″ and weighs 3.70 oz. Its 3.5″ blade is made of 8Cr13MoV steel with a satin finish. The handle is glass-reinforced nylon. The Kova’s unique front lock mechanism uses the liners as springs. MSRP: $49.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights
XS Sights
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistols’ factory sights can quickly and easily be replaced with XS night sights. The DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights offer front sight visibility in all lighting conditions. It drives focus to the front sight using a high-contrast front and a V-notch rear for an unobstructed view of the front sight. The DXT2 uses a patent pending glow dot that absorbs light and glows in low-light levels before it is dark enough to see the tritium. The DXT2 Big Dot is available in Optic Yellow and Optic Orange. The R3D, F8 and DXW2 night sights can also be used with the S&W M&P. MSRP: $132. For more info: (888) 744-4880, XSSights.com