Streamlight TLR-8 sub

The “sub” in this one hints at its small and (extremely) light nature. Designed for compact carry guns like the GLOCK 43X and 48, SA Hellcat, SIG P365 and XL and other common subcompact models. Do check the model numbers carefully; some are gun specific, like the model shown here for GLOCKs with thin rails.

The combo laser and light unit packs a whopping 500 lumens of steady or strobing light (your choice) into the small footprint powered by a CR123A battery. It’ll run for about an hour and a half with light and laser activated.

It comes with swappable high and low activation paddles (I like the low), a “locking” rotating bezel for times you don’t want to use the light and laser and a simple removal and mounting system — it goes on or off your gun in seconds. There are models with green lasers, too, if you prefer that color. Streamlight.com

