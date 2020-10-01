Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Pink XS Sights

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease that affects 1 in 8 women. As a majority women-owned business and proud supporter of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), XS Sights is offering an exclusive Pink version of its DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sight throughout the month of October.

Called ‘Aim for Hope,’ the XS Sights initiative will support the outstanding work of the NBCF with a minimum $3,000 donation, as well as seek to bring awareness to women about the importance of carrying a firearm for self-defense.