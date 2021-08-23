Family First
“It soon became clear we wouldn’t be where we are today without the dedication and skills of our sons,” John relates. “So we recently made them co-owners of the business — announced here publicly for the first time. Still being a small company, we all wear many hats. I may have the title of President, but I spend most of my time in the shop. Susan is our Secretary and Treasurer but splits her time between the office and the shop. John Jr. is our General Manager but spends most of his time designing our knives and sheaths, programming CNC grinders and in project management. Matt is our VP of Sales but spends most of his time writing code and setting up CNC machines, making sheath fixtures and is our IT guy.”
I’m often reminded of something my father told me years ago: ‘If you are too big for the little jobs, then you are too little for the big jobs.’ We try to live by that every day at our shop and it’s resulted in a dedicated team and great working atmosphere.”