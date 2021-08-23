Outdoors & More

White River Knives is known for making some mighty fine fixed-blade knives for hunters, fishermen, campers and survivalists. “We named our company after the White River in Michigan’s Manistee National Forest, which runs through our personal property. Our bear logo is inspired by a pet bear that lived for many happy years on our property in a massive bear cage with a one-acre play area, says John. “We are best known for our outdoor knives. That said, through many collaborations and OEM work we have manufactured a wide variety of knives including tactical/fighting, first responder, throwing, chef knives and more. We also make folding blades for other brands.”

Our Model 1 knife is our most popular and is offered in a variety of handle options. It features a high finger choil and the handle is contoured to fit a wide variety of hand sizes,” notes the senior Cammenga. “The M1 Backpacker features a mil-spec 550 paracord wrapped handle. The M1-PRO features a textured G10 handle, and the M1-Caper has a thicker and fully contoured handle. A close rival to the top spot is our Firecraft Series FC-3.5-PRO designed by outdoorsman Jason Tietz. It is lightweight and suitable for bushcrafting tasks, field dressing, skinning, food prep and more. Other top models include our Knuckle-head and traditional fillet knives, designed by John Cammenga Jr.” Recently White River was contracted by Exodus Knife & Tool to produce two of their innovative bushcraft-oriented fixed-blades, and the Cammengas liked their designs so much they offered to sell two of the knives in their line to help increase exposure and sales. These appear in the White River catalog as the Exodus 3 and 4.