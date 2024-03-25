This River Cuts

Big & Little Fixers

The brute in the White River line is the Ursus 45 and, like its name, it’s a bear of a knife. This 9.50″ workhorse’s capabilities run the spectrum of heavy-duty field chores from shelter building, fire and food prep, game processing and any other tasks requiring a stout fixed blade. The Ursus 45’s blade is a versatile 4.5″ Drop Point that delivers the goods with Crucible Industries’ premium CPM S35VN stainless steel. The blade spine is squared for striking sparks off a fire rod.

The ergonomic handle has ample palm swell and is a full-tang construction with an exposed lanyard hole in the base. For handle scales, the user has a choice of Black or OD Green Linen Micarta. The icing on the Ursus 45 cake is its Black Kydex sheath, replete with a fire rod holder, with ferro rod included. The Ursus 45 can wear a lot of hats and kick butt doing it.

The White River Model 1 Pro is a small fixed blade that outperforms its size. The Model 1 platform is their most popular series and we feature the Pro version here. This is a versatile knife, 7.0″ in overall length, with a high finger choil that allows the user to choke up on the blade for tough, concise jobs — yet the Model 1 is every bit as capable of handling light chores and detail work. The 3.0″ CPM S35VN stainless Drop Point blade is ideal for small game processing as well as preparing fire sticks, wood carving, or cutting up venison steaks in the wild. Some even prefer it as an EDC because it is quicker to draw, and there are no parts to break. Weight is a svelte 3.2 oz.

The Model 1 is outfitted with G10 scales, while the Caper version offers up Micarta scales and the Backpacker paracord. There are optional colors and patterns for all three versions and all can be had in a Black PVD coating as opposed to the Stonewashed version shown here. All Model 1s come with a black Kydex sheath, or you can wear it as a neck knife.