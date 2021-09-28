Online Exclusive: CAST BULLET BUDDIES

streamlight pocket
mate usb

By Tom McHale
2021
0

As the saying goes, “two is one and one is none.” And if one of the two is a mighty mouse, all the better.

The Streamlight Pocket Mate is a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude. Its single activation button — handy for a thumb — turns on the low-power mode that beams out 45 lumens of light. This is plenty for making your way from the car to the house or finding lost keys or a light switch. Another press amps the output up to a whopping 325 lumens, turning the Pocket Mate into a viable alternative defensive tool.

The light weighs next to nothing (1/2 oz.) and features a mini-USB charging port. A charge will get you an hour at low power or 20 minutes on high. A spring-loaded hook allows easy keychain attachment and a subtle clip lets you go hands free. Streamlight.com

Subscribe To American Handgunner

Purchase A PDF Download Of The American Handgunner Nov/Dec 2021 Issue Now!

RELATED ARTICLES
Tiny EDC with Punch: The...
The Streamlight Pocket Mate is a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude.
Read Full Article
The Flashlight: Your Most...
Flashlights are an essential piece of gear. For everyday life we use them for mundane tasks like finding the keys that fell underneath the car seats.
Read Full Article
Columbia River Knife &...
Columbia River Knife & Tool recently celebrated 25 years as one of the hottest cutlery companies on the planet and brought with it a major change.
Read Full Article
2021
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Tiny EDC with...
The Streamlight Pocket Mate is a tiny, and I do mean tiny, keychain light with a big attitude.
Read Full Article
The Luger...
In 1903 the design was accepted by the Imperial German Navy and in 1908 by the Kaiser’s army as the Parabellum P08. Thus was born arguably the most iconic...
Read Full Article
The Flashlight:...
Flashlights are an essential piece of gear. For everyday life we use them for mundane tasks like finding the keys that fell underneath the car seats.
Read Full Article