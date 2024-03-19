There are real benefits to a full-enclosed red dot sight where the emitter is not exposed to the world at large. Rain, snow and even lint easily make their way into the tiny nooks and crannies where the magic light exits the computer to be beamed onto the glass itself. An equally real first-world problem is the inside surface of the glass on traditional optics tends to collect dust and it’s tough to reach for proper cleaning.

The new Trijicon RCR encloses the important stuff in a destruction-proof housing. I’ve quite literally smashed one repeatedly into a 2×6 board and it just keeps on ticking. Shock, water, snow, heat, cold — it just keeps working and maintains zero.

The RCR looks different up top but matches deck height and mounting specs with the previous RMR line, so it’ll mount with no special adapters. Nifty capstan bolts fasten it to the gun, and the battery is top-loading, so you never have to mess with your zero. Trijicon.com

