VersaCarry Compound IWB Holster

VersaCarry Compounds The Issue

What if we were to blend the soft, supple characteristics of water buffalo hide with the form fitting attributes and stiffness of Kydex?



Versacarry cleverly combined these two resources in their Compound line, effectively bringing both camps together in a hybrid holster for either IWB or OWB carry. Today we’re focusing on the IWB model.



Versacarry combines the look, feel, smell and comfort of water buffalo hide with a piece of Kydex securely sewn and sandwiched between two pieces, so your shooter never comes into contact with the shape-holding Kydex. The Kydex is sewn into the spine, producing both a sight channel and non-collapsible support, so holstering is a snap while carrying IWB-mode.



The Versacarry Compound has stylish cutouts in the distressed water buffalo hide and proudly displays a woven Kydex pattern, giving the Compound holster a ruggedly warm look with functionally stiff Kydex. The fit is perfect for my Honor Defense Honor Guard and it easily passed the upside down test with the gun staying securely in place without dropping.