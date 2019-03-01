Kershaw Leek, Orange

Nervous about an assisted-opening knife opening in your pocket? Don't be. At least not with this Kershaw. I've carried it in a variety of pockets (and bags) and never had an accidental opening. For extra insurance, however, you can move the tip lock slider to lock the blade in the closed position.



Also noteworthy: The pocket clip is excellent and has not yielded one bit of its perfect tension since I acquired this knife a few years ago.



