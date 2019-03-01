Kershaw Leek, Orange
It's What I Carry
Here's a favorite lightweight for light duty.
The popular Kershaw Leek in orange looks great, opens with a snap, stands out in a bag or backpack or clipped to a pocket, and can lock when closed.
First, the tech specs on this knife...
+ Made in the USA
+ SpeedSafe® assisted opening
+ Flipper
+ Liner lock, Tip-lock slider
+ Reversible pocketclip (right tip-up, left tip-down)
+ Lanyard hole
+ Steel: Sandvik 14C28N, bead-blasted finish
+ Handle: 6061-T6 anodized aluminum
+ Blade Length: 3 in. (7.5 cm)
+ Closed Length: 4 in. (10.3 cm)
+ Overall Length: 7 in. (17.9 cm)
+ Weight: 2.4 oz. (68 g)
For many, including me, a small simple knife like the Leek is a great choice for everyday carry. This one actually rides in my messenger bag or backpack more than it does clipped to a pocket and the orange color helps it stand out inside a dark bag. Small, but not too small. Lightweight, but durable. 2.4 oz.!
Clipped to a pocket, the Leek shows a bit more than other knives. But this allows you to get a good grip for sure deployment.
Nervous about an assisted-opening knife opening in your pocket? Don't be. At least not with this Kershaw. I've carried it in a variety of pockets (and bags) and never had an accidental opening. For extra insurance, however, you can move the tip lock slider to lock the blade in the closed position.
Also noteworthy: The pocket clip is excellent and has not yielded one bit of its perfect tension since I acquired this knife a few years ago.
Learn more at Kershaw Leek, Orange.