Running the Standard Manufacturing Damascus 1911 Through the Gunsite Academy Gauntlet

Shooting a pretty pistol is like taking the Mona Lisa out on a date to see what that smile is all about. And make no mistake, Standard Mfg.’s Damascus 1911 is a very pretty pistol. The controls are nitre blued, in a nod back to the earliest 1911s, while both the slide and frame are made of finely grained Damascus steel, a callback to even more ancient craftsmanship. The effect is striking, with the pistol looking grey from a distance until you’re close enough to see the tight whorls and fine veins of silver and charcoal, with the sapphire of the controls adding a dramatic contrast.

The first question with a firearm at this price point — it runs a cool $6,000 — is what you’re paying for, and that varies. With an engraved pistol from the Colt Custom Shop, you’re paying for the eye and experience of the man who takes a chisel and hammer to the gun and coaxes inexpressible beauty from otherwise ordinary steel. With a Turnbull gun, you’re buying careful, historically correct bluing and surface preparation, which can take a skilled artisan a week to do by hand. A Cabot pistol is priced based on the stunning precision with which each part is willed into being, and a Pete Single gun is the result of meticulous individual welding, machining and blueprinting that rivals a race engine. On the Standard, you’re purchasing the rare material and the beauty.