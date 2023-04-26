XS Sights Glock tool

Until now, upgrading sights meant breaking out the hammer and punches unless you happen to be equipped with a multi-hundred-dollar sight pusher.

The folks at XS have made this easy DIY project more approachable and more affordable by combining upgraded sights with the tools you need to swap out GLOCK sights the right way.

The DIY and Gunsmith kit versions come with a set of XS R3D Tritium night sights with a surrounding orange or green glow ring on the front sight. The rear features a notch with two flanking dots and it’s designed with a built-in crush zone for easier installation.

The included kit includes GLOCK front sight wrenches (DIY version) or an integrated wrench in the crank handle (gunsmith version) along with the pusher itself. The system accommodates many GLOCK slide widths, thanks to the locking wedge. Small and light, with included movement graduations, it’s range-bag-friendly for shooting bench final zeroing. XSSights.com

