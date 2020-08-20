Presidential Perks

I guess there could be some perks to bein’ president. I’ve seen that huge hallway in the upper deck, and it’s got plenty of room to put in a seven, ten, and 15-yard combat range, at least. That could really help me unwind after a long, frustrating day of not bombing people who truly deserve bombing. For the first time in our history, nighttime passersby on Pennsylvania Avenue could see tactical lights and lasers flashin’ and hear gunshots comin’ from the West Wing, nod to each other and say, “All’s well; the President’s home and enjoying himself.”

And there is that superb Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee they serve in the White House galley. All right; I’ll think it over and get back to you. Meantime, think “campaign funds,” okay?

Connor OUT