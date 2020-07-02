Just a buncha regular guys blastin’ targets and battin’ the breeze.

I’d guess that’s what others saw on a crunchy-cold day at the Rat Canyon Range. I dunno; maybe they could sense something different in our gimpy movements, stiff with old wounds. Under the heavy clothes they couldn’t see the tapestries of scars. “What a bunch,” I thought; “Broke-down ex-cops, an’ shot-up old soldiers — with four outta six of us gettin’ it both ways.” I guessed between us, we had enough metal, plastic and scar tissue to make a whole ’nother dude. But it was good just to have us all together in one place — and cool that in this group, I qualify to be called “the kid.”

During breaks in the range-house warming frozie-fingers around the woodstove, naturally we yakked about Been & Done stuff. I figured we had worked, fought, operated on about every sizeable land mass except Madagascar and Antarctica, and scrapped with everybody from the Soviet Army to Sendero Luminoso; the Pathet Lao to the PLO, plus domestic dirtbags and miscellaneous multi-national mutts.

“We prob’ly killed more men than smallpox,” Uncle G observed kinda pensively, creaking on his artificial knees and massaging the hand pierced by a ChiCom burp-gun slug on the Yalu in ’51.

“Well, they all needed killin’, didn’t they?” MacKenzie chirped brightly. Uncle G laughed then, but the group had gone quiet, seeing old sights, old fights inside their eyes …

They were bored, too. The action-shooting bays were under repair, so we’d just been bustin’ bullseyes. That’s when I broke out some of Joe Quinlan’s Zombie Targets and got exactly the reaction I expected.