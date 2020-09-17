We all know what sissies are, right?

The Patented Memsaab Mug-Wipe

Now, not all sissies are professional victims. Some of ’em are predators. They just tend to prey on weaker sissies.

And sometimes, they get their “victim selection” criteria wrong — like, really, really wrong. Here’s a good example, and I also get to tell you about this tactical technique the Memsaab Helena pioneered, called The Memsaab Mug-Wipe.

She was drivin’ the High Lonely across Nevada, an’ ducked into a deserted rest stop to use the facilities. There was just one other car, a Dirtbag Special, kinda semi-abandoned off to one side. When she came out, that car’s occupants had come outta hiding and planted themselves against her fender, leerin’ and gawkin’ and engaging in “attempted recreational intimidation.” Who knows what they had on their teensy minds? Robbery, rape, murder, carjackin’ and tomfoolery? It didn’t matter. She knew it wasn’t gonna happen.

They probably got a peek at her when she arrived, and all they saw was this gorgeous redhead, all alone, in her khaki bush shorts, sandals and wispy blouse. What they couldn’t see was the Les Baer 1911 stuffed into an IWB rig just right of frontand- center down her shorts. Oh, it musta been inviting at a distance. As she strode closer, though, I’ll bet some bells went off, like, “Dang, that’s one big woman, and whoa, she walks like she means business, and why’s she smilin’ like that?”

That’s when she did the Memsaab Mug-Wipe. She stopped. Reaching across her body with her left hand with gun hand at the ready, she plucked the right front hem of that blouse and raised it, dabbing daintily at her chin and lips. This exposed a lovely bit of midriff — and a cocked-and-locked cannon — a sight sure to mesmerize, terrorize, and sometimes do both simultaneously. I’m thinkin’ both.

Here’s the very bestest part: They couldn’t bail out to their DirtbagMobile without moving toward her, so — they ran off into the desert! When the Memsaab called, she was laughing a lot and shakin’ a little, and she couldn’t quite remember exactly what she yelled after ’em, but it included something about “Don’t you wanta dance?” and “Ya big sissies!”

I told her about that “brutish Neanderthal” stuff. She just batted her Big-Blues, tossed me a little hip-check, and breathed, “He’s right — An’ that’s why I love ya, baby.” Me happy caveman. Go drag knuckles on pavement now. Bye-bye.

Connor OUT