Uberti Outlaws & Lawman Series

Known for faithful replicas, Uberti USA grows their Outlaws & Lawman Series that pays homage to famous figures of the Old West with four new 1873 Cattleman single-actions that draw inspiration from the guns they actually carried. New models honor the likes of Doc Holliday (pictured above), Jesse James, William “Billy the Kid” Bonney and Bob Dalton, with three being offered in .357 Magnum and one in .45 Colt. MSRP is $759-1,109, depending on model.



For more info: www.uberti-usa.com