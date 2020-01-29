12 New Revolvers
Seen at SHOT Show
Ruger, Colt, Taurus and More
Despite the ever-growing market of polymer semi-auto handguns, new revolvers are not only still being produced, but also generating a lot of buzz in 2020. From Ruger and Colt to Chiappa and Magnum Research, there's a spinner for every wheelgunner this year.
Here are the best new revolvers we saw at the 2020 SHOT Show:
Ruger Super GP100
New from Ruger's Custom Shop, the Super GP100 is an 8-shot 9mm race gun with looks to match performance. Sporting a tri-locking short stainless steel cylinder, 6-inch barrel with tigerstripe shroud, smooth Super Redhawk action, Hogue hardwood grips and fiber optic front with adjustable rear sights, Ruger took the traditional revolver to the next level, out of the box. MSRP is $1,549.
For more info: www.ruger.com.com
Kimber K6s DASA
Previously double-action-only, Kimber introduced three new DA/SA models to its popular K6s lineup, including a 2-inch, 4-inch Target and 4-inch Combat. All models, built on a stainless steel frame with wood diamond checkered grips, continue to be chambered in .38 Special/.357 Magnum with 6-shot cylinders. Both 4-inch models feature extended 3-finger grips, with the Target donning a fiber optic front sight and adjustable rear. MSRP is $970-989, depending on model.
For more info: www.kimberamerica.com
Taurus Defender 856
For those seeking a lightweight and easily concealable revolver, Taurus has refined its original 856 model for home and personal defense, debuting the Defender 856. Available in six flavors — including an almunium UltraLite frame model — the Defender 856 is based around a 3-inch barrel, 6-shot cylinder frame chambered for .38 Special +P weighing 35 ounces, featuring an orange front night sight and Hogue rubber grips. MSRP is $425-477, depending on model.
For more info: www.taurususa.com
Chiappa Rhino 30DS X
While not a traditional design, the new Chiappa Rhino 30DS X Special Edition does sport a more classic stainless steel-wood grip look than its black, nickel-plated and green Cerakote 30DS brothers. A DA/SA revolver chambered in .357 Magnum, the 45-ounce 30DS X fires from a 3-inch barrel in line with the bottom of the 6-shot cylinder and the shooter's hand for reduced felt recoil. Contrasting red front and green rear fiber optic sights top the gun. MSRP is $1,479.
For more info: www.chiappafirearms.com
Uberti Outlaws & Lawman Series
Known for faithful replicas, Uberti USA grows their Outlaws & Lawman Series that pays homage to famous figures of the Old West with four new 1873 Cattleman single-actions that draw inspiration from the guns they actually carried. New models honor the likes of Doc Holliday (pictured above), Jesse James, William “Billy the Kid” Bonney and Bob Dalton, with three being offered in .357 Magnum and one in .45 Colt. MSRP is $759-1,109, depending on model.
For more info: www.uberti-usa.com
Magnum Research BFR
Designed as a magnum from the ground up like the Desert Eagle, the Magnum Research Biggest Finest Revolver (BFR) is a single-action revolver offered in 10 calibers and two frame sizes. Good for hunting grouse to grizzlies, choose from 5/6-round long or short cylinder models chambered in the likes of .357 Mag, .454 Casull and .500 S&W with barrels from 5- to 10-inches in length. Black rubber grips come standard, with white polymer Bisley grips available as a classy upgrade. MSRP is $1,220-1,390, depending on model.
For more info: www.magnumresearch.com
Colt Python
After years of waiting, the Colt Python is back! Following the reintroduction of the Cobra and King Cobra, the legendary snake gun returns in stainless steel with 4.25- and 6-inch barrel models and added weight under the rear adjustable sight for a more robust 6-shot .38 Special/.357 Magnum revolver weighing in at 46 ounces. Also new is a recessed target crown, red ramp front sight and walnut grips with Colt medallion. MSRP is $1,499.
For more info: www.colt.com
NAA Ranger II
Bigger isn't always better, but in the case of North American Arms revolvers, "big" is relative. New for 2020 is the 4-inch model of the .22 Magnum Ranger II break-top pistol. Still a 5-shot cylinder (.22 LR conversion cylinder also available) with star ejector, full ribbed barrel, rosewood boot grips and bead blast finish, the longer model has the option of a tritium front sight instead of the standard bead. MSRP is expected to be $500-600.
For more info: www.northamericanarms.com
Korth/Nighthawk Custom NXR
Both respectively known for their high-end firearms, the new Korth/Nighthawk Custom NXR is no exception. A beautiful 6-shot .44 Magnum revolver, the NXR features a 6-inch hammer-forged precision barrel housed inside a ventilated shroud with machined Picatinny rail on top and bottom. Picatinny rail can also be found atop the black DLC finished frame that contrasts nicely against Turkish walnut grips. Rear sights are adjustable while the front can be changed from the side. MSRP is $5,299.
For more info: www.nighthawkcustom.com
Taurus 942
Also new from Taurus, the 942 is a small-frame, 8-shot wheelgun chambered in .22 LR/.22 WMR. Highly requested by gun owners for concealed carry, recreational shooting and skills training, the rimfire revolver is available in matte black and stainless finishes with 2- or 3-inch barrels, all with a serrated ramp front and drift adjustable rear sights. Weighing just under 24 ounces, the 942 offers a low recoil platform for magnum loads. MSRP is $370/$385, depending on model.
For more info: www.taurususa.com
Cimarron Blue & Gray Collection
Fought from 1861 to 1865, Cimarron Firearms pays tribute to the American Civil War with a new special Blue & Gray Collection of replica revolvers representing firearms used by both Union and Confederate solders. Each converted centerfire revolver includes a silver flag inlaid into the grips, as well as a certificate of authenticity bearing the model and serial number, making these guns true collector's items and pieces of history. MSRP is $723-913, depending on model.
For more info: www.cimarron-firearms.com
Heritage Rough Rider Rancher
Built around their small-bore single-action Rough Rider, the Heritage Rough Rider Rancher takes their novelty 16-inch barrel pistol and adds a handsome walnut stock to create a 32-inch overall length revolver rifle. With 6 shots of .22 LR, the 4-pound Rancher makes a great companion plinker in the field or on the range, especially when equipped with the provided sling. MSRP is $297.
For more info: www.heritagemfg.com