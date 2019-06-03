.25 ACP Ragtime Wonders

“Powerful?”

The legend says Browning came up with the cartridge because he could not design a palm-sized .22 rimfire pistol that would work reliably (they still don’t). Early Colt advertisements promoted their vest pocket pistol of 1908 as a very powerful personal defense weapon. This had some validity but only because of the very puny performance of contemporary black and smokeless powder pocket revolver cartridges of the 19th and early 20th Centuries.



Colt’s ad picturing a 300-lb. bear allegedly killed with the “Vest Pocket, the Smallest, Lightest, and Most Compact automatic pistol made” strained the concept. Pre-chronograph claims rated the 50-gr., 0.251" bullet at 820 fps, though the measured velocity of the mid-century Western Cartridge rounds at 771 fps is likely closer to actual performance. Modern factory ball averages between the high 500 fps range into the 700’s, while the CCI 35-Gr. Gold Dot HP clocks 1,050 fps.



By 1940 there were one hundred or more makes of .25 ACP pistols. Many were direct knock-offs of the original Browning ’06 and the identical Colt Vest Pocket of 1908. In the late ’20s, an industry contest to produce the Smallest .25 auto inspired the Dieudonne Saive-designed Browning Baby which was a bit larger than the winning Walther design but the clear victor in consumer acceptance.



These watch-pocket pistols remained the most common personal handguns right up until the passage of the import bans of GCA 1968 joined hands with the constant nattering of gun writers — knocking the caliber out of the alpha position. Factory loads proving totally reliable in my Colt and Baby Browning include the CCI Aluminum Blazer Ball and the CCI Gold Dot Hollow point. These have visible crimps eliminating the problem caused by collision of the ejecting semi-rimmed case with the case mouth of unradiused loads. Applying a moderate crimp to my handloads and factory ammunition brings reliability to 100 percent and adds a bit to measured velocity.