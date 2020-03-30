Design Staples

While the HK VP9 is a full-size, semi-auto, striker-fired, polymer-frame pistol chambered in 9mm, its ergonomics, trigger and performance are anything but ordinary and serve as the first three reasons to love the VP9.

Unlike long guns, handguns have many touchpoints between the shooter and the firearm. With this in mind, every detail of the VP9’s 1.32” wide grip was optimized to fit the human hand, including the grip angle, contoured front strap and high rear saddle. The frame can also be customized in 27 different configurations using interchangeable side panels and back straps, all of which feature a smooth but tactile texture.

This emphasis on ergonomics can also be seen with the VP9’s “best-in-class” trigger. Combining a 5.4-pound pull with minimal travel, single-action break and incredibly short reset, the out-of-the-box trigger surpasses those found in even the most fine-tuned race guns. The slightly curved profile also features a familiar middle trigger blade safety.

Once the trigger is pulled, the cold hammer-forged, cannon-grade steel VP9 barrel with polygonal bore ensures both long-term durability and precision accuracy down range. First used in the HK P7 series of pistols, polygonal bore barrels better seal propellant gases behind the bullet, increasing bullet velocity, than traditional land-and-grooves profiles. The 4.09” barrel is also paired with a captive flat recoil spring to reduce felt recoil.