A Janis Royal Flush

This is not a 1911. This is not a plastic pistol, a hi-cap anything or even a cutting-edge marvel. There’s no glowing sights, polymer-profoundness or even titanium. Not a lick. Batteries are non-existent here. There are no rails to clip lights to and yes, there’s only five shots. Maybe six, if you really need that last one. It’s old-fashioned, but still good. Dare we say, still great? And that’s why it’s here on our pages.

What you’re looking at is, indeed, the culmination of 150 years of technology, but ancient technology. It’s as if somebody found the hull of an original China Clipper sailing ship, and then lovingly restored it, taking the best ideas from her class of ship. Same ship, same hull, same idea, only she seems to cut the water cleaner, the blocks run quieter, the wheel responds faster and you can swear she knows it. Because, you know it.

So why do we celebrate this old technology when we have much “better” designs today? Just look, and you’ll know why. Put down that Glock and step away from it, then look at these rare few Ichiro photos with a new eye, unencumbered and unsoiled with lightweight thinking or plastic-prodding. Think on those days when “good” meant “steel,” and “heft” was something men who had carried sixguns in lethal fights would weigh carefully in their hand, as their eyes looked into the distance — or the past? They would then snick the hammer down and hand it back with a nod. “That’ll do,” they might say quietly.