Robar
I contacted Robbie Barrkman at the Robar Companies and ran my ideas by him. Robbie had also participated in the pre-1900 class and was as excited about the project as I was. He agreed to take on the modification and finishing of the gun, using his outstanding Roguard polymer finish for the externals to provide corrosion protection, and NP3 for the internals. NP3 is very corrosion resistant, provides high lubricity and reduces friction and wear. The stuff works. Robar has now introduced NP3 Plus, which is even more remarkable.
Robar built and finished my duty 1911 and after 10 years of hard police work and off-duty carry the gun looks and functions like it left his shop yesterday. I don’t think there’s a better finish for a firearm. Robbie also agreed to fit the night sight and, being the Renaissance man he is, took the photos you see here.
Robbie and his craftsmen fashioned an elegant rib to the top of the barrel, which flows perfectly into the rear sight channel. Dovetailed into the front of the rib is the XS Sight Systems 24/7 Tritium Big Dot Express Sight; fast to pick-up and a top quality, fast system. Typical of Robar’s attention to small details the top of the hammer was also stippled. Next the frame of the gun was finished in Roguard. The internals, cylinder, hammer, trigger, ejector rod and screws were finished in NP3.
As the saying goes, good guns deserve good leather. Next up was a call to master leather craftsman Thad Rybka, another veteran of that class 13 years ago. Thad needs little encouragement to make holsters for single actions, as he is as nuts about them as I am. Thad does not have advertising and stamps or logos on his products; his work speaks for itself.
My instructions were simple, I wanted a strong side holster that would conceal the gun, and I wanted something that looked good. Thad crafted one of his signature Rhodesian rough-out high ride holsters, which fits the gun like a second skin. Thad had also turned me on to a little trick years ago for single actions chambered for .45 ACP. Take a 1911 Officers ACP magazine, cut the spring by about a third and viola — you have an instant re-loader for the single action revolver. You just thumb the rounds right into the chambers from the magazine. A matching magazine pouch for the loader was crafted to match the holster.