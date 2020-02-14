The Start

I wanted a single action that retained the traditional features and look of the originals but incorporating two very important modern features, the capability of handling full power defensive loads and the incorporation of what I consider a necessity in any combat handgun, a night sight. This led me to USFA.



The United States Fire-Arms Manufacturing Company, Inc. is a privately held company, which began operations in 1993 under the blue dome of the original Colt Armory in Hartford, Connecticut. USFA moved to a new Hartford site in 2001 and uses modern CNC technology to manufacture some of the finest Single Action Army revolvers, Lightning magazine rifles and 1911s anywhere.



Despite the use of state of the art CNC tooling there’s still a touch of old world craftsmanship to revolvers coming out of the USFA factory. Every part of the revolver is individually fitted to a particular frame, resulting in flawless timing, exceptionally tight cylinder lock up and little to no end shake. Although faithful to the original Colt’s design there are important changes too.



The cylinder, constructed from heat-treated 4140 series steel, is .020" larger in diameter, and the top strap is thicker resulting in extra strength. Full power defense loads? No problem. A minor, but I feel equally important change, is to the front sight, straight instead of tapered and wider measuring .10". This makes the front sight easier to see and results in a more precise sight picture. However I wanted to modify the gun to incorporate a high visibility combat style tritium sight.



The fit and finish of these guns is truly outstanding, with brilliant case coloring and rich bluing and I’m going to come right out and say it — these revolvers are superior to anything coming out of the Colt factory in recent years and equal to any second generation Colt single action. But I had something different in mind in terms of a finish.



USFA specializes in the custom gun and will build to your specifications. I called USFA’s Gary Granger. Gary is the point man at USFA for customer orders and I ran my ideas for the gun by him. Gary suggested a 3½" barrel to aid concealment, but retaining the ejection rod which is commonly absent from short-barreled single actions. This would facilitate faster reloads and would negate the necessity to carry a dowel to remove sticky fired cases.



Gary also suggested a second cylinder in .45 ACP. Here is another area where the single action revolver shines. In the single action revolver the .45 ACP cartridge headspaces on the cartridge lip negating the need for full or half moon clips and there is a plethora of outstanding .45 ACP defensive ammo, on the market. Since the gun was destined to be finished after modification it was shipped in the white.