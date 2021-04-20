Ace in the Hole: Taylor’s & Co. 1858 The Ace

Some of the most innovative products are not the original concept, but rather the iteration of the original. Such was the case of the Remington Model 1858, which improved upon the Colt Paterson with its solid frame design and easily removable cylinder.

Over 160 years later, Taylor’s & Co. — a company known for its historical and modern reproductions of classic pistols, revolvers and long guns — has introduced the latest iteration of the Model 1858 with The Ace, manufactured by Italy’s Pietta.