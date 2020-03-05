Engraved guns have a way of casting a hypnotic spell on you with their beauty and detail. Closer examination fills you with wonderment and awe, asking, “how do they do that?” Your next thought is usually along the lines of, “Boy, I’d love to have an engraved gun!”

Bobby Tyler of Tyler Gun Works in Texas knows the dreams and aspirations of gun people like you and me. By sponsoring a contest featuring engraved guns, the art of engraving is promoted, giving both the guns and the engravers much appreciated exposure. The more exposure, the better it is for everyone involved.