Rocky Sharp
Growing up, Rocky was artistic and good with his hands. Hoping to enhance his skills, his interest in silversmithing led him to engraving and taking a class from Mesalands Community College, where he was asked to be an instructor the following semester. He’s now been teaching others the craft of engraving for the last five years.
As a full-time engraver, Rocky enjoys learning and applying different styles, techniques and configurations to continuously improve his skillset for what he hopes is his lifelong career. Rocky Sharp Engraving is operated out of Portales, N.M.