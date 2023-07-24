An American Icon

Early Caliber History

Colt .45s going to the government had no caliber stamp, but those sold to civilians had only a tiny “.45 cal.” on the left front of their trigger guards. However, only two years into production, Colt bought into the concept of one cartridge for both sixguns and lever guns. Winchester Repeating Arms had been offering lever guns chambered for .44 Henry Rimfire since 1866, and .44 Henry rifles had been available since 1862. In 1875 Colt brought out a special run of over 1,500 Colt .44 Henry single actions. Interestingly, that special run had its own dedicated serial number range.

Then following Winchester’s lead with their Model 1873 .44 WCF (Winchester Center Fire) in late 1877 or early 1878, Colt followed with what I consider one of the most interesting of their big single actions. Early on, the factory named them Colt Frontier Six Shooter. In the beginning, that was acid etched into the left side of their barrels. As time passed, the words were roll stamped and eventually, in the 20th century, the roll stamped marking became Colt Frontier Six Shooter .44-40 or just Colt Frontier Six Shooter sans the .44-40. Some .44-40s got no caliber marking at all. One such dating from the 1880s has been in a friend’s family for over 100 years. Incidentally, .44 WCF (.44-40) was the only caliber on which Colt bestowed a special name.

Colt and Winchester followed the same path for two other famous calibers. In 1879 Winchester added to their ’73’s cartridge options .38 WCF (.38-40) followed in 1882 with .32 WCF (.32-20). In the same order, Colt followed in 1884 and 1887 with revolvers for those rounds. To round out the top five selling calibers, in 1885, the rather odd .41 Colt was introduced. Wrap your minds around this conundrum. Colt used the exact same .400″ bore/groove dimensions for .38 WCF (.38-40) and .41 Colt.

All of this talk of Colt’s early chamberings shouldn’t be mistaken that those were the totality of different cartridges for which the SAA has been offered. There was actually a book printed in 1965 titled The 36 Calibers Of The Colt Single Action Revolver by David M. Brown. It has entries for tiny .22 rim fires to huge .476 Eley rounds. For that latter, cartridge chambers had to be drilled at an angle in order to fit six to a cylinder.

As said above, all early .45 Colts had 7½” barrels. By 1875, a 5½” length was added, with the now most popular 4¾” length coming along as standard factory option in 1879. As “standard,” I mean that 4¾” barrel lengths could be custom ordered prior to 1879. That length happens to be as short as could be practically offered, retaining the ejector rod and housing. Some shorter SAAs had two, three or even 4″ barrels and were made sans ejector rods and housings. Also, barrel lengths out to 16″ were available on special order.