Safe And Affordable

Safety features include a bladed trigger safety, external manual safety, a neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension.

A “hammer catch” helps prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin, unless the trigger is pulled. If by some impossible reason the hammers falls on its own, the hammer catch will absolutely catch the hammer. I heard in testing the only way they could get the hammer catch to fail — was to machine it off! The Security-9 also has a chamber witness-hole for fast confirmation of chamber status.

For a minimal cost, Ruger provides us the chance to own a high-capacity, safe, reliable and affordable form of protection for our families without breaking the budget. Ruger makes it easy to protect yourself and your family with the Security-9.