Officer-Style SR1911

In March of 1911, the U.S. Army adopted Colt’s semi-auto pistol as its official sidearm, calling it the Model 1911. One hundred years later, Sturm, Ruger and Co. releases their SR1911. Ruger has recently expanded their SR1911 line further, releasing their Officer-Style SR1911, a chopped version, sporting a 3.6" barrel and shorter grip.



The Ruger Officer-Style 1911 goes through a precision CNC-controlled machining process ensuring a superior slide-to-frame fit. My gun was extremely smooth in this regard. This gun sports a bull-barrel, adding weight up front for increased muzzle control, also aided by the full-length guide rod.



The bushing-less barrel provides positive barrel lock-up, ensuring excellent accuracy. The skeletonized aluminum trigger has a quick, positive reset and is adjustable for over-travel stop. The skeletonized hammer and titanium firing pin makes lock-time faster too. The beavertail, thumb-safety, magazine release and slide-stop lever are oversized, improving the feel, mechanics and manipulation of these controls. The ejection port is also oversized and flared.



A visual inspection port allows you to peek into the chamber to check the status of things. Stylish rear serrations promote good looks and positive grip during slide manipulation. The mainspring housing is rounded and checkered for a positive grip and makes it more comfortable to carry too.



Grips panels are sharp-looking G10 material, checkered with an artistic flair of the Ruger Phoenix wing with the Ruger Phoenix logo inside the wing. The roughness of the wing design and logo provide a slip-free, positive grip.



Sights are drift-adjustable, a dovetailed Novak three-dot system, providing fast sight alignment and a quick sight-picture. This modest-sized SR1911 ships with 2 stainless-steel magazines. At only 7.25" long and 5" tall, it’s definitely carry-friendly. At 1.34" wide and a steel-framed 31 oz. unloaded, it’s “enough gun” to hang onto, and the 7+1 capacity also means there’s enough gun to defend yourself with.