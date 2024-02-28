Auto Pistol And Continuity Of Fire

Semi-Auto Pistol Caveats

Not all semi-automatic pistols have the same part locations or the same mechanics of design. The slide lock on the 1911 and the SIG220 are not in the same location and neither is the slide lock on the Heckler & Koch P7. That said, as shown in the photos I load and cycle the slide the same for all auto pistols regardless of where the slide lock is.

We’ll call it technique A. This is done by letting the empty magazine fall, then replace it with a full magazine. Next, bringing the support hand over the top of the slide, grasping the slide with the thumb pointed towards the body and smartly pulling the slide to the rear to full extension and releasing the slide allowing the slide to go forward and chamber a new cartridge.

What we’ll call technique B relates to some pistols like the 1911 and Glock. These pistols have a slide lock that once the fresh magazine is seated, the left thumb can pull down on the slide lock lever allowing the slide to move forward and chamber a new round. The use of technique B is arguable as not all pistol slide locks are in the same place. Technique A will load all pistols regardless of where the slide lock is located. It is duly noted here that if you only use your gun, the slide lock lever being pulled down by the left thumb is or could be faster. I have never seen a stopwatch in a fight so I’m not worried about the time factor as much as I concern myself with weapons systems I might pick up being functional and operating in a fight. In a fight I would like to be able to reload all pistols that I might encounter not just mine, and I would like to reload them all as well as I could.