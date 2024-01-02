Better By the Dozen

Not many people get that right — even the experts.

A few years ago, I was asked by a collector to build one of each of the Colt 1911 caliber handguns. The trick was they all would be modified to look the same. His list included a BoMar style rear sight, a new hard fit barrel, front strap checkering, beavertail grip safety and classic wood grips.

I agreed to the project, thinking it would be a fun challenge. Little did I know I had four years of work ahead of me. I was lucky the collector took on the job of finding all the base guns — not an easy task.

To be honest, I had no idea how many guns there would be. I knew of a few oddball calibers. I had always known about the .38 AMU from my bullseye days shooting at Fort Benning, Georgia home of the Army Marksmanship Unit, that created the caliber. I had heard of a .30 Luger but never really saw one to confirm they made it. Then, of course, there were the 10mm Deltas, the Ace and .38 Mid-Range