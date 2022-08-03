Big Ones Short Ones Tall Ones

What Size?

Since most people choose a carry gun by what they can conceal, the first choice you have to make is what size pistol you need. Since there are six common barrel lengths (and at least three different grip lengths) this may be harder than you think.

In the beginning, there was the Government Model .45, which has a 5″ barrel. This is the classic 1911, as designed by John Browning, adopted by the US Military, and currently carried by FBI SWAT. It’s the most reliable of the 1911s and

probably the easiest to shoot well, but it’s a full-sized gun in every sense of the word. Although I — and many other people — carry one on a daily basis, at 8 1/2″ in overall length and two pounds in weight, most CCW holders will find it difficult to conceal without building their wardrobe around it.

To make the big .45 easier to carry, in the 1940s, Colt introduced their Commander, which has a 4 1/4″ barrel. In the series of compromises required to make a big gun small, many consider this the best size. Lopping 3/4″ off of the slide made for less gun to hide, but unfortunately, the butt of a pistol is the hard part to conceal, and the Commander did nothing to address that.

In the meantime, General Curtis LeMay, of SAC fame, came up with the idea of cutting 1/2″ off the butt of the Commander to create a compact .45 his pilots could carry inside the cramped confines of a cockpit. Although his design was ultimately produced by the short-lived Randall company, he had first shown it to Colt, and in 1985, they introduced the Officer’s ACP, which featured the 1/2″ shorter butt of LeMay’s design mated to a short slide with a stubby barrel that measured 3 1/2″ — 1 1/2″ shorter than a Government Model. The Officer’s ACP not the first of the mini-1911’s: it was prefigured by the iconic Detonics CombatMaster, which also had a 3 1/2″ barrel. Introduced in 1977 and best known for its role in the original Miami Vice, the CombatMaster combined the short barrel with a butt nearly a 1/2″ shorter than an Officer’s ACP, and nearly a full inch shorter than the Government Model. So short, in fact, the grip safety had to be left off. Similarly, Kimber’s Ultra, while it has an Officer’s ACP-size butt, has a diminutive 3″ barrel, which puts it in the same general size class as the CombatMaster, which is to say, not far off from a Walther PPK.