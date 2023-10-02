Canik Mete MC9

I’m an unapologetic fan of Canik handguns. Century imports them, and nowadays, there are scads of variations. From the very first TP9 introduced back in 2012, this line of reasonably priced combat handguns has expanded to include service weapons, competition race pistols, and variants optimized for concealed carry. Throughout it all, the TP9 family has manifested superb quality, cutting-edge design, and a little something extra, all at a price that was consistently way better than the other guys.

The typical TP9 came as a package with a spare magazine, a decent concealment holster, and sundry support equipment like a magazine loader and cleaning gear. The Mete line took that to the next level. It was like a DIY gunman kit. Just add ammo, and you were proof against most any threat. With the new Mete MC9, the mad geniuses at Canik have breached the wall into the micro-compact world.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, micro-compact carry guns are all the rage. It’s tough to divine why we are just now figuring this out, but nowadays, it is reasonable to expect your carry gun to ride comfortably underneath shorts and a T-shirt yet still pack a dozen or more rounds onboard. In years past, a combat pistol with a 15-round magazine capacity was as big as your left shoe and weighed as much as a brick. Nowadays, that same 15-round handgun will hide in the front pocket of your 501s. I’m guessing 9mm rounds were somehow bigger back then.

The rub is that, like everything fresh, new, and innovative, such capabilities have, in the past at least, been expensive. Add to that the obligatory carry rigs, spare mags, and support gear, and you could be flirting with a grand for a state-of-the-art concealed carry gun. And then there is the Mete MC9.