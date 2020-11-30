When you think about Italian Colt handgun clones, chances are you’re thinking of the many (and excellent) Civil War and Old West replica six-shooters. Charles Daly’s new Field G.I. 1911 pistol will force you to widen your perspective. It’s one of three 1911 pistols made exclusively for them by Brixia. All are quality guns and great values. At their core, they’re actually the same pistol, copied from the original military specification drawings.

The frames are machined from a steel forging, the slides from a solid billet of steel, and barrels are made of 4140 steel with cut rifling. The guns differ in their level of fitting and custom enhancements, with the Empire Grade on top, the Superior Grade in the middle and now the Field G.I. recreating the classic U.S. military issue M1911A1 service pistol.

If you think the M1911A1 is perfect just the way it is, this pistol is for you. The original lines are there, but it’s finished in a dark, smooth, matte black manganese Parkerizing, and has pre-World War II walnut “double-diamond” varnished grips. This is a nice gun at a reasonable price. The MSRP is only $449 so we can expect the actual street and online prices will be lower still.