A Special Gun

I knew it was a special gun after getting a brief look at it during a visit to Reecy’s home shortly after Joe’s death in 2011. It wasn’t until later I learned of the gun’s value as a limited production, very unique .22.

As far back as June 1913, the U.S. Military was attempting to develop a .22 caliber rimfire handgun for training. Those earlier designs used blowback operation and didn’t provide the training similarities to the .45 1911 the military desired. Colt had some success with them on the commercial market, but it wasn’t until David M. “Carbine” Williams designed a floating chamber, the WWII U.S. Army contract Model 1911A1 “Service Model” Ace pistol chambered in .22LR duplicated the weight, feel and function of the original Model 1911A1 pistol. Total production of Service Model Aces was only 13,800.

When I knew I would get the opportunity to handle, photograph and even shoot the Ace, I anticipated it might be in its original box along with the owner’s manual, perhaps even a receipt, but that wasn’t the case. It turns out Joe purchased it as a used gun. It’s in a GI holster and has a few minor scratches and a bit of pitting here and there.

I obtained a factory letter from Colt indicating this pistol was shipped to the Commanding General, Springfield Armory, Springfield, Mass., on December 16, 1941 in a lot of 60 guns, processed on Colt Factory Order #9966. It sure would be interesting to know how this military-owned gun was in civilian hands when Joe bought it five years later. It’s possible Joe picked the make and model because he had trained with one like it in the Navy. Then again, there weren’t a wide variety of handguns to choose from back in 1946.

Reecy’s pistol has a two-line Colt address with patent numbers on the left side of the slide with the Rampant Colt logo at the end of the markings. The right side of the slide is marked, “Colt Service Model ACE 22 Long Rifle.” The left side of the frame has a W.B. proof mark indicating the gun was inspected by Col. Waldemar Broberg, U.S. Army.

The ACE has an adjustable rear sight with target height front sight. The front strap is smooth, while the main spring housing is arched and covered with a checkered pattern. The hammer has a widened, checkered thumb pad and the trigger is curved and checkered. The grips are reinforced Colt wood grips with no markings or logo.