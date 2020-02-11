Colt Rising

Like the proverbial Phoenix rising from the ashes, I’m seeing more and more fine old Colt revolvers coming out of drawers, gun cabinets, estates and other little hidey-holes where they have been sitting unused for many years. Colt Pythons and Diamondbacks, two all time favorite revolvers, are showing up in my shop in unprecedented numbers these days. Most have been very well cared for and are still in their original factory boxes, which alone are worth over one hundred dollars depending on condition. These fine old American revolvers with their dreamy deep blue, high polish factory finishes and velvet smooth actions are the finest examples of the pride and skill American gunsmiths and craftsmen used to exhibit on a production basis. That skill and pride still exists in the custom gunsmith industry.



We few gunsmiths privileged to work on the beautiful old Colt Pythons, Diamondbacks and others are very fortunate to be able to hold these masterpieces of American history in our hands and bring them back to original working condition. For the novice gunsmith or tinkerer the Colt revolver is fraught with gremlins and black holes from which it’s difficult to climb once committed. If you do not have training or vast experience working on these treasurers please don’t even think about “doing it yourself.” I don’t care how many gunsmith books you have read, experience and on the job training can never be replaced when working on a Colt revolver.



One of the major problems you will run into is parts availability. If you screw up a part or lose a piece of the complex internal linkage you may or may not be able to just pick up the phone and find a replacement. Parts for all Colt double action revolvers are getting extremely difficult to find and when you do find one it will be used and possibly unsatisfactory for replacement.