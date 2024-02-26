Coming to America

The Guy

I have a good friend named An from Vietnam. He was a classmate of one of my kids in engineering school. All of my children brought college buddies home to shoot machine guns back in the day. I like to think the experience made their social stock go up on campus. Sometimes, there were a dozen of them at a time. Yes, the ammo costs were, at times, astronomical.

An (pronounced “Ahn”) looks right out of central casting — a crazy smart Asian guy with glasses. However, his story is pretty incredible. When they first came to the house, I tossed him a full-auto MP5, which he promptly ran like a Delta Force commando. An admitted later he never dreamt of the day that he could shoot a live gun, much less “the” MP5 — his go-to weapon in Call of Duty. An devoured gun reviews and teardown videos on the Internet when he was a kid, but he grew up in Vietnam. If you Google “Gun Laws in Vietnam,” you get, “Civilians are prohibited from possessing firearms.”

An is a dyed-in-the-wool gun nerd raised in a place where firearms ownership is legit unimaginable. He longed to live where free citizens were allowed to own not just a gun but a wide variety of weapons. An had the same thirst for freedom that birthed our great experiment in democracy in the first place.

When An was a kid growing up, he saved up his money and bought the cheapest airsoft rifle he could find. This still took everything he had. Believe it or not, over there, even buying an airsoft gun wasn’t particularly easy. Airsoft guns, while not illegal, were still officially discouraged. The gun broke in short order, but that was the best he could do. Replacement parts weren’t available.

An came to America at age 15 and attended a military boarding school. He then earned a BS and Masters in mechanical engineering and married the sweetest American girl he affectionately calls his anchor wife. An subsequently landed a great tech job and has thrived.

Where we native-born Americans are eating each other over stupid stuff, An wants to be one of us in the worst way. He is an old-school patriot who values liberty in ways we simply cannot imagine. He has seen what a world without freedom is like.

It cost An his family to follow this dream. It took every bit of his parents’ savings to give him his chance at a better life. An is quick to admit how fortunate he has been to see what true freedom looks like.

After literally years of effort and tons of paperwork, a couple of weeks ago, An got his green card. The official nomenclature is the Permanent Resident Card. The Permanent Resident Card means you can stay and work in the U.S. indefinitely. He can also now legally own a firearm. When I asked what he wanted to do to celebrate, he said, "I want a gun."

An will eventually become an American citizen. He can’t wait to vote. I told him I’d buy him any pistol he wanted to celebrate. He shot everything in my collection and then chose the SIG P365XL.