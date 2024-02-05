Concealed Carry Contender

Range Performance

people neglect pistols, I usually test them without cleaning or oiling, which is what I did here. The MC2c came out of the box and absorbed over 500 rounds of ball, most from Black Hills, with a couple of boxes of other brands thrown in. It never hiccuped or bobbled in any way; it just nonchalantly stitched its way through the test ammo. The trigger has a good, strong reset, but the angled tip tended to dig into my finger during longer range sessions, so if left unsupervised for long enough, I might smooth that a bit.

Accuracy was well within range for the intended use. I had no problem making repeated hits on a 14″ steel plate at 80 yards, standing unsupported. Similarly, I could make the bullet holes touch at 7 yards. I struggled at 25 yards, however, and while I shot a best group of 2″ standing unsupported, most of my groups were closer to five even from a rest.

This completely puzzled me until I paid closer attention to the optic. The Holosun 407-series optic performed as expected during the test but has a 6 MOA dot that made it hard for me to hit the orange circles I use for accuracy testing at that distance. The bright red dot was bold and quick — doing single-round sight acquisition drills at 7 yards, I could pick it up fast and put the rounds close, sometimes even touching. However, my best guess is the ratio in perceived size between the aiming dot and the target spot made it hard for my eye to do the precise alignment required to truly group well. Closer was fine, and much farther was fine.

I’ve been working with a 2 MOA Holosun 507, first on an FCW/Marvel .22 pistol and currently on a Powder River Rubicon rimfire rifle. That 2 MOA dot is far easier for me to shoot well from 7 yards out to 100. If I were purchasing this pistol, I’d be very tempted to swap the 407 for something with a smaller dot. Your mileage may vary.

The best concealed carry pistols tend to have a barrel in the 4″ range and a reasonably sized butt that gives adequate room for your hand without excess bulk to hide. The Mossberg MC2c does all that, hits and runs reliably, and does it for a reasonable price. It’s also a flatter package that’s even easier to conceal than some of its most popular competition. In the crowded field of CCW handguns, it’s a contender.

For more info: Mossberg.com, Holosun.com, Black-Hills.com, Latama.net

Subscribe To American Handgunner