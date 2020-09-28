CZ's P-07 Polymer Carry Pistol

Ergonomics
The P-07 is all CZ-75, yet it’s different. CZs differ from most of the guns we’re familiar with in that the slide rails are inverted. The slide attaches to the inside of the frame unlike most semi-automatic handguns where the slide attaches outside the frame. Does this make a difference in how the gun operates? Not really. The rails on a CZ are full length so there is good solid contact. The configuration makes the slide a bit narrow, so it doesn’t provide quite as much grip area for cycling the slide. I admit that’s a bit of an issue, but I like shooting the gun so much I figured out a method of handling it that works for me.
The P-07 ships with different-sized back straps, so I was able to customize the grip to my hand size and shape. When I pick it up or pull it out of a holster, it naturally finds the right place in my hand, ready to go with no shifting around. The sights line up, and I can easily put my finger on the trigger with the proper positioning.
There is a Picatinny rail that’s just shy of 2" long for mounting a light, laser or combo. The trigger guard is squared off in front with a bit of a tang, and the back part of the trigger guard is raised to allow a high grip. Very nice. Both sides of the grip are recessed near the top as a natural fit for your thumb and forefinger regardless of which hand is your dominant hand. The designers in the CZ shop obviously worked with this gun for a while, tweaking here and there and passing it around until they all agreed it was ready. They did a great job. The weight of the slide, the thickness of the frame and the texture of the grip all come together to make it a perfectly balanced shooting platform.