CZ's P-07 Polymer Carry Pistol

Controls

The slide lock lever, which doubles as a takedown lever, is big with a surface that’s easy to work, yet flat so it doesn’t interfere with concealment. There’s a de-cocker, which with a little bit of DIY gunsmith work can be converted to a safety, allowing those who want the ability to carry the P-07 “cocked and locked.” The extra parts required for the conversion come with the gun. The grip surface has just the right amount of aggressiveness to make the gun easy to hold without hurting my hands.

CZ added something to this gun I’ve not seen on other handguns. There are grip serrations on the frame similar to the ones on the slide. The frame serrations are about midway on the gun, just ahead of the slide lock. I found by using the frame serrations with my left hand, I can more easily retract the slide with my right hand.

The P-07 is designed and sized for concealed carry, though police all over Europe carry it as their duty gun. It’s 7″ long including the beavertail and 5.25″ high. Frame width is 1.07″ but when you include the ambidextrous de-cockers it’s 1.45″ wide at that point, almost exactly the dimensions of a GLOCK 19. Total weight unloaded is just under 28 oz.

The top of the frame is rounded on the sides and in front. The controls on the side of the gun are as flat as any I’ve seen on a handgun, yet they’re easy to operate because of their size and texture. The slide lock/takedown lever is large with two ridges on it for traction and the de-cocker is flat and ambidextrous.

The reversible magazine release is rectangular with tiny ridges that make operating it easy. The manual says reversing it is a job for a gunsmith, but if you’re handy, it’s not hard to do. The key is to carefully contain the detent and spring that will fly across the room if you’re not careful.

The CZ P-07 is the first CZ to have what they call the Omega Trigger system. All the trigger parts are interlocking in nature, allowing full disassembly and reassembly without the need for gunsmithing experience or tools. Trigger operation is smooth with a pull measured by my Lyman Trigger Pull Gauge averaging 10 lbs. DA and 4 lbs. 10 oz. SA. The take-up in DA mode is about 1/4″. In SA mode, I measure about 1/2″ before encountering resistance.

Disassembly for cleaning is standard for all CZ-type handguns. Remove the magazine and make sure there is nothing in the chamber, then look for a pair of marks on the left side of the gun near the rear of the slide — one on the frame, one on the slide. They are tiny vertical strips you align by retracting the slide just a skosh. The hammer has a half-cock position helping take the pressure off the slide while you align the marks. With those marks aligned, you push the slide stop lever through and out of the frame from the right side. I use the base of a magazine to accomplish this task. With the lever removed, the slide slips right off the front of the frame. Compress and lift out the recoil spring/guide rod, then lift out the barrel and you’re done.