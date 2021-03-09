Declining Revolver Production Continues

Revolver Production



Categorizing handguns into pistols and revolvers, as well as each by caliber, some 3.6 million handguns were produced in 2019, according to the report. Of those, 580,601 were revolvers. And while that may sound impressive in today’s world dominated by semi-auto, striker-fired, polymer frame handguns, revolver production was down 15% from 2018 (664,835 revolvers), continuing the trend since 2015 and marking the lowest total since 2011. But revolvers weren’t alone in their decline.

Overall handgun production, which had been increasing year-over-year since 2017, was down 25% in 2019 from 2018 (4.5 million handguns) — the third time handgun production had failed to grow since 2009, and just the sixth time in the last 20 years. Rifles, shotguns and “Misc. Firearms” — including AR-style pistols and those deemed “firearms” by the NFA — were also down in 2019 as total firearm production fell to 7 million for the first time since 2011.

As for calibers in which revolvers were produced, the rimfire market saw significant growth in 2019 over the prior year, with 63% of all revolvers being chambered in .22. Those in .32 caliber also saw a small increase, with 1,674 produced compared to 1,100 in 2018. Manufacturers clearly favoring smaller calibers and training use over self-defense and hunting, revolvers in .38 Spec, .357 Mag, .44 Mag and up to .50 cal all declined in numbers.