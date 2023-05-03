Develop A Rimfire Routine

You study for tests, train for marathons, practice for soccer games — why not train for concealed carry? Choosing to carry a firearm is a decision not to be taken likely, and many people are uncomfortable with it.

I’ve been around firearms nearly my entire life and I’m still getting used to the feeling of carrying a loaded firearm. I’ve been so trained to open the action and insert an empty chamber indicator before taking a gun off the shooting line, it almost feels wrong. Wearing a holster for the first time is also a peculiar feeling. Practice is the only way to overcome this insecurity — along with the knowledge concealed carry is not always the most comfortable thing in the world.

Just like anything, there are different levels of training and education. Some people are just starting their personal-defense journey, while others may have carried a sidearm for decades. No matter your story, it’s important to remember taking a class or getting a license is not an automatic pass for the rest of your life. To protect yourself and those around you, you need to continue your education.

Practice. Many hate this word, relegating it to grade school tasks like learning cursive or preparation for sports events. Some consider it a sign of weakness or inadequacy, when really it reveals quite the opposite. Shooting is a perishable skill. Though you never forget how to ride a bike, it takes a few seconds to remember how to work the gears again. In a self-defense situation, these seconds are the difference between life and death.

Training doesn’t have to be boring. You might consider jazzing up your practice routine with technology. The MantisX device and companion app work together to “coach” you while presenting various challenges and drills to keep you entertained and engaged. Drills are available for live-fire and dry-fire, which is an underappreciated but quickly growing method of practice due to the scarcity of ammunition.