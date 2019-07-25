Diamondback AM2

Concealed carriers are the most responsible citizens in society. The folks at Diamondback Firearms know this, and have something to offer fiscally responsible, as well as responsible, gun owners with their AM2 striker-fired, double-action-only, 9mm compact semi-auto pistol.



With an MSRP of only $339.99, even the most strapped of gun owners can afford one. Wouldn’t it be neglectful not to defend yourself and family when Diamondback Firearms makes it so easy with the AM2?