Diamondback AM2
Concealed carriers are the most responsible citizens in society. The folks at Diamondback Firearms know this, and have something to offer fiscally responsible, as well as responsible, gun owners with their AM2 striker-fired, double-action-only, 9mm compact semi-auto pistol.
With an MSRP of only $339.99, even the most strapped of gun owners can afford one. Wouldn’t it be neglectful not to defend yourself and family when Diamondback Firearms makes it so easy with the AM2?
Act II, Only Better
The AM2’s black polymer grip frame has strategically placed “roughed-in” surface areas to naturally lock your hand into place. Although a compact sized pistol, the grip is large enough to comfortably hold onto, especially with the 17-round magazine inserted.
The slight undercut behind the triggerguard allows for a higher hand hold, while the high beavertail grip protects from any potential “slide-bite.” Proper grip is the cornerstone to accurate shooting, and the Diamondback AM2 provides it.
Steel Guts/Slide
The internal chassis is the heart and soul of the AM2. Wrapped in its polymer frame, it provides strength and stability to the shooting platform. The extra-thick rails appear to be made for a locomotive, yet alone a slide.
The slide is manufactured with the toughest gun-grade stainless steel, and has a glare-free, QPQ black nitride finish. Both front and rear serrations promote a positive gripping surface for slide manipulation and press check. The externally mounted extractor assures strong, positive extraction of fired brass.
Sightly “Irons”
Diamondback issues GLOCK compatible 3-dot sights, which are very good. The U-notch rear allows plenty of daylight on either side of the front sight during sight picture, and the front edge is flat to facilitate one-handed slide manipulation if needed. The front sight has a large white dot, which centers itself naturally in the wide U-notch of the rear sight, for fast target acquisition and sight picture. Sight radius is 4.97".
As it is GLOCK compatible, there is a plethora of options available if you choose to swap the factory-issued sights.
Other Stuff
The trigger is factory set at 5–6 lbs. and has an integral safety as well as a molded over-travel stop. The 3.5" stainless steel barrel has a 1:10" RH twist. The recoil system is all steel captured, assuring smooth, trouble-free maintenance. Weight is 22 oz., unloaded. Height is 4.6" with 12-round magazine, and 5.6" with 17-round magazine.
Value? You Betcha!
It’s not necessary to drop a pretty penny getting proper protection for yourself, or family. Diamondback Firearms offers everything a conscientious gun owner could ever want — without breaking the bank. Everyone has the right to protect themselves and Diamondback just made it easier.
MSRP for the Diamondback AM2 is $339.99.
For more info: www.diamondbackfirearms.com
Phone: (321) 305-5995
Email: [email protected]