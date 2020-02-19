Colt
Today Colt offers the Single Action Army in both the .44-40 and .45 Colt and extra cylinders can be fitted in .44 Special and .45 ACP respectively. The latter especially makes a lot of sense as there is a nearly endless supply of .45 Auto ammunition available. Instead of starting with the Single Action Army and adding extra cylinders, I prefer to scrounge-up a used New Frontier due to the fact it’s fitted with adjustable sights which allows me to take full advantage of all the different loads available.
For my use, a 2nd Generation 4-3/4 New Frontier in .45 Colt has been fitted with another Christy cylinder that is set up to handle both .45 ACP and .45 Auto Rim. This allows me the great versatility of firing three different cartridges from the same easy packin’ sixgun using two different cylinders. A second New Frontier, a 3rd Generation 71/2" .44 Special has been fitted with two extra cylinders by Hamilton Bowen. This sixgun was sent off to Bowen with two new un-fitted Colt cylinders, one in .44-40 and the other chambered for .357 Magnum. Both were expertly fitted to the .44 Special New Frontier and the latter was re-chambered to the ancient .44 Russian. Is possible now to buy replicas chambered in .44 Russian, however at that time it had been more than 60 years since the .44 Russian had been dropped from production. The cartridge is a great part of sixgun history and I now have an accurate shooting, ivory stocked .44 that handles all three cartridges affording me great shooting pleasure.