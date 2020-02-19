Freedom Arms

When the Freedom Arms .454 Casull arrived I used an early silhouette pistol, a 101/2" .454 set up with BoMar sights for competition. The more I shot the long barreled .454 Casull, the more I knew I would have to have another one, not with a long barrel but rather a 43/4" .454 Packin’ Pistol. Even with the short-barreled .454, we had access to muzzle energy levels never before approached with a traditional sixgun. A 240 grain bullet at 1,800 fps, a 260 at 1,750, and a 300 at 1,600.



Freedom Arms has turned the .454 Packin’ Pistol into an even more versatile handgun by offering auxiliary cylinders in .45 Colt and .45 ACP. My 43/4" .454 was returned to the factory to become a true Triple Threat Packin’ Pistol by having it fitted not only with a .45 Colt cylinder but a .45 ACP cylinder as well. Now I surely had the perfect, most versatile packin’ pistol imaginable.



In 1997, Freedom Arms introduced their “90-percent gun,” the smaller and thus easier packin’, easier shooting Model 97. The Mid-Frame guns offered were true sixguns with six-shot cylinders in .357 Magnum and offered with either fixed or adjustable sights and with 51/2" or 71/2" barrels. It was only natural to offer them with extra .38 Special cylinders as this is the favorite cartridge of the faster shooters. Two cylinders eliminates the chore of having to scrub out the .357 cylinder every time a large quantity of .38 Specials are fired.



The second chambering offered in the Model 97 was the legendary .45 Colt, a 5-shot .45 Colt, and the most compact single-action .45 Colt ever factory produced. The .45 Colt Model 97 from Freedom Arms is one ounce lighter than a 51/2" Colt SAA at 38 ounces, 2 ounces lighter than the same barrel length in the Colt New Frontier. It also has the same natural feel and point-ability as the Colt. Did I hear someone say Perfect Packin’ Pistol Lightweight-style? A small sixgun as big bores go, the cylinder diameter is smaller than a Colt Single Action Army by .075". This is an accurate sixgun that packs easily all day which is exactly why I went with a 51/2" barrel with adjustable sights.



The Model 97 is made even more versatile with the addition of the .45 ACP cylinder allowing a whole range of target and defensive loads being employed. With its interchangeable front sight system on the adjustable-sighted models, if necessary, the height of the front blade can be easily changed as one goes from 185 grain JHP .45 ACPs to 260 grain hard cast .45 Colt loads.

An extra cylinder or two, or three, can really ramp-up the versatility of any sixgun that qualifies!



Click Here To Read More Sixgunner Articles



Subscribe To American Handgunner