EAA'S MC1911SC Ultimate

Pertinent Particulars

The EAA MC1911SC Ultimate begins life as an Officers’ ACP-sized gun. This means it sports a 7" overall length, a 3.4" barrel and an abbreviated frame accommodating a 6-round single-stack magazine. The gun is 5" tall and 1.22" thick. This is essentially the smallest full-power 1911 mankind can produce, other than a very few extreme custom guns.



The details are all seriously top flight. There is a bushingless interface between the tapered barrel and the slide for optimal accuracy. The generous beavertail and ample large ring hammer combine to make hammer bite not a real thing. The oversized thumb safety is bilateral, while the slide stop and magazine release are nicely scaled and appropriately checkered. The grip safety includes a memory bump, and the mainspring housing is flat. The front and rear backstraps are comfortably checkered as well.



The skeletonized trigger is pure art. I have squeezed more than my share of 1911 triggers, and this one is superb. There’s just the tiniest bit of predictable take-up, and the thing breaks like a prom queen’s heart. The gun’s sundry edges are nicely melted for easy holstering and presentation. An aluminum frame keeps the weight at 1.6 lbs., or call it about Walther PPK weight.



I’m not the young stud I once was, and I have of late come to appreciate the benefits of electronic sights. The MC1911SC Ultimate has its slide deck cut for a micro red dot. The gun also comes with an adjustable rear iron sight for the purist. EAA sells its own branded red dot.



Some electronic sights require an engineering degree to operate. This one, by contrast, is stupid-proof. Push the button and it comes on. Push it again and the sight goes off.



The dot is readily usable in both bright light and hard dark. As near as I could find there were no brightness controls. Before you look down your long Roman nose at this just imagine your state of mind should you ever have to use the gun for real. Do you really think you’ll have the presence of mind to cycle through half a dozen brightness settings while facing some thug in a dark parking lot? Me neither.



This simple EAA sight offers everything you need without the fluff you don’t. The sight will even serve as a charging handle in a pinch. Then there are the grips.



The G10 grips are attractive, indestructible and aggressively textured. They also include transparent windows along their centers corresponding perfectly with cutouts in the steel magazine. As a result you can tell at a glance your rounds remaining without calling a timeout to the firefight to drop your magazine. In addition to looking cool these windows are remarkably functional. Previously you had to be a fairly rarefied collector to avail yourself of such as this in the name of ASP.