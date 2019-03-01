Exclusive: Ed Brown EVO-KC9

Ed Brown Products arguably make one of the finest 1911’s on the market. Don’t think so? Then you’ve probably never had the privilege of shooting one! Don’t feel bad, neither did I … until recently.



For more than 40 years Ed Brown has been a competitor, tool and die maker and world-renowned gunsmith. Believing the model 1911 is the finest fighting handgun ever designed is the catalyst driving Ed Brown to make the finest 1911 humanly possible. It’s been his continuing life goal to do so.