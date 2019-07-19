Bigger Bores

I took them up through the calibers, with a bit of shooting .22s up to and including a dose with a .44 Magnum. Ben insisted on giving it a try — a Smith & Wesson Model 69 customized by Mag-na-port — and you can see in the video his surprise when he touched a round off! Kristen was thoughtfully hesitant, deciding the milder .44 Special was enough gun. Smart girl. By the way, that very Mag-na-port custom Model 69 is highlighted in the Nov/Dec 2019 issue of American Handgunner in a feature. So if you’d like to learn more about it, tune in!



When the dust settled, Ben and Kristen were both excited and, if I can say this, had a more seasoned attitude about guns and shooting. As Ben told me, “There’s more to this than what you see in the movies. It takes skill and a good teacher to really understand it. And you have to keep your brain engaged constantly to make sure everyone is safe!”



They enjoyed the few hours we spent together so much, I made time for them to come back before they return to Australia. This time we’ll be shooting some rifles. I’ll make sure we get a bit of video so you can see what they think about all that!