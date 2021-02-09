First Webley & Scott Mk IV Revolvers Produced in India

Based on original designs, the 100-percent made-in-India Webley Mk IV .32 S&W Long Pocket and Overhand Pocket revolvers feature a steel hinged frame, 3” carbon steel barrel, polymer grips and a 6-round cylinder. As top-break self-extracting revolvers, spent casings are ejected when the frame is opened for quicker reloads. All revolvers are shipped in a wooden presentation box with green felt cut for 20 rounds of ammunition.

While currently only available for the Indian domestic market, Webley & Scott India does intend to export the firearms to other countries, like the U.S., in the coming years. Pricing for the revolvers converts to roughly $1,300.