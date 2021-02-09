First Webley & Scott Mk IV Revolvers Produced in India

Enter To Win A Mossberg MC2C Pistol Package!

Made in India, the first Webley & Scott .32 Mk IV Revolvers are rolling off the production line.

A few months ago, we reported Webley & Scott Mk IV revolvers would be produced in India under the UK manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary, Webley & Scott India. Two years after establishing a new facility in northern India, the first revolvers are now rolling off the production line.

“A great day in the history of Webley & Scott. The first production model Mk IV to come off the production line in decades, and all made in India.”

The Webley .32 Mk IV is a hinged top-break, self-extracting revolver.

Based on original designs, the 100-percent made-in-India Webley Mk IV .32 S&W Long Pocket and Overhand Pocket revolvers feature a steel hinged frame, 3” carbon steel barrel, polymer grips and a 6-round cylinder. As top-break self-extracting revolvers, spent casings are ejected when the frame is opened for quicker reloads. All revolvers are shipped in a wooden presentation box with green felt cut for 20 rounds of ammunition.

While currently only available for the Indian domestic market, Webley & Scott India does intend to export the firearms to other countries, like the U.S., in the coming years. Pricing for the revolvers converts to roughly $1,300.

Webley & Scott .32 Mk IV Pocket (Left), and Overhand Pocket (Right) revolvers.

Specifications

Manufacturer: Webley & Scott India
Model: Mk IV Pocket Revolver
Frame: Steel, Blue
Action: Double-action
Caliber: .32 S&W Long
Capacity: 6
Sights: Fixed
Dimensions (L/W/H): 7″/1.45″/4.17″
Barrel: 3″
Weight: 23.5 oz.
MSRP: ~$1,300

Manufacturer: Webley & Scott India
Model: Mk IV Overhand Pocket Revolver
Frame: Steel, Blue
Action: Double-action
Caliber: .32 S&W Long
Capacity: 6
Sights: Fixed
Dimensions (L/W/H): 7.5″/1.45″/4.8″
Barrel: 3″
Weight: 24 oz.
MSRP: ~$1,300

For more info: webleyscott.in

